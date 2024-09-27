Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of KOD opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.35. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.77.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
