Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of KOD opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.35. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

