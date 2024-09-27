Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $15.88 Average PT from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
DNUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
NASDAQ DNUT opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.41.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.85%.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.
