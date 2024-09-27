Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $254.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $220.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average of $211.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

