Laura A. Fennell Sells 30,159 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $636.83 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $635.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

