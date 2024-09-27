Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,775 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 439,009 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

