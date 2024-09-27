Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Down 92.0% in September

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRYW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,589. Lottery.com has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Featured Stories

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

