Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Down 92.0% in September

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lottery.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LTRYW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,589. Lottery.com has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Lottery.com Company Profile
