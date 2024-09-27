Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Lumos Pharma Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,405.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

