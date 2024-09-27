Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

MRNS stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 990,607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,027,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

