Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.810-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.0 million-$515.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.2 million. Masimo also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.

Masimo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MASI opened at $133.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.67.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

