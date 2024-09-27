Massimo Group’s (NASDAQ:MAMO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 30th

Massimo Group’s (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 30th. Massimo Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its IPO on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $5,850,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Massimo Group Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of MAMO stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64. Massimo Group has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $4.66.

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Massimo Group had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 84.23%.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

