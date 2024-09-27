Matthew Calderone Sells 3,865 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $159.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $108.58 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.