Michael J. Lange Sells 6,111 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $68,259.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,552.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Mistras Group stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

About Mistras Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

