Michael J. Lange Sells 6,111 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $68,259.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,552.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
Mistras Group stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.
