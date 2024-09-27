Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-$1.82 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.660-1.820 EPS.

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,795,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,177,105. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

