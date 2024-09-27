Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.660-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-$1.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.23.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

