Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.660-1.820 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.23.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

