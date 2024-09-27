MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MINISO Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Research analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MINISO Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 884.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $10,431,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MINISO Group by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 804,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.