Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $155.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Modine Manufacturing traded as high as $135.64 and last traded at $134.84, with a volume of 43804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.69.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOD. William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

