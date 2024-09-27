Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

MOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $138.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 33.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

