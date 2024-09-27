monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $273.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 718.66, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $285.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $728,521,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after buying an additional 332,852 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 204,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,299,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

