Morgan Stanley Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $51.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 194,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

