Morgan Stanley Raises Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $67.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MC

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC opened at $69.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -364.26 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $71.34.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $3,213,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,079,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,483,000 after buying an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.