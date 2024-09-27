MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 15,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MPLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $17.20 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 482,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MultiPlan by 19.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 98.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 770,826 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 68.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MultiPlan stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.52.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 122.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MultiPlan will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
