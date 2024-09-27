MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $17.20 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

MultiPlan stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. MultiPlan has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $71.20.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MultiPlan will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MultiPlan

In other news, CEO Travis Dalton bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas Michael Garis acquired 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,721,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,428.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis Dalton bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,666.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,731,165 shares of company stock valued at $555,161. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 482,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3,401.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,426,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 386.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,590 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 770,826 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Articles

