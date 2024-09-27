Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NNOX stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $14.28.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 567.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
