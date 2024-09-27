Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 567.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 14.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

