Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.55. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

