Needham & Company LLC Increases Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $310.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $277.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.85. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $140.16 and a twelve month high of $297.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,294.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,183.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,727. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duolingo by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $6,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

