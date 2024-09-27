NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 2.1 %

NeoGenomics stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 95.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after buying an additional 480,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 280,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

