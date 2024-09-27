New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE:NGD opened at $3.11 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9.2% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,328,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in New Gold by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 656,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 96,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

