Newmont Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,100,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,988,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,774 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 296.0% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,823 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

