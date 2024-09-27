Noble Financial Lowers Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Market Perform

Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $386.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $104,874.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at $483,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $104,874.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,698 shares of company stock valued at $887,612. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.