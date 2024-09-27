Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Nutrien from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $2,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after buying an additional 158,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 370.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 296,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.