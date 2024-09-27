Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 2,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,275,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $168,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $159,180.00.
Nuvalent Stock Up 0.6 %
Nuvalent stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvalent by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after purchasing an additional 454,540 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,266 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on NUVL. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
