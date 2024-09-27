Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0139 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

CAFG opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

