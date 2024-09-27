Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $14.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 35,844 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and have sold 4,281 shares valued at $105,494. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 418,321 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $667.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

