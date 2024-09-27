Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $92.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PEGA opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $74.40.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,277.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,277.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,955 shares of company stock worth $3,243,771. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,434,000 after buying an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

