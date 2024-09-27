Penne A. Goplerud Sells 100,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,345.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

URG opened at $1.19 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $431.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 517,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

