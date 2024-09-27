PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after buying an additional 2,176,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after buying an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

