PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, an increase of 934.6% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAXS. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $507,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PAXS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,171. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Increases Dividend

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1494 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

