Piper Sandler Raises Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target to $15.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BDTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

BDTX opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $249.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

