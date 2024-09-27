Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.18.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

PII opened at $84.47 on Friday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Polaris by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

