Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Head-To-Head Survey

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenkraft and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83

Profitability

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $1.58, suggesting a potential downside of 9.71%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Greenkraft.

This table compares Greenkraft and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK -50.23% N/A -32.43%

Volatility & Risk

Greenkraft has a beta of 135.11, suggesting that its share price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenkraft and Polestar Automotive Holding UK”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion 1.81 -$1.19 billion N/A N/A

Greenkraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Greenkraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

