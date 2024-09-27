Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

POR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE POR opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $49.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 962.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.