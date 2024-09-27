Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Powell Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $215.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.27. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $223.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.