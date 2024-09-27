Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 196167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,127,000 after buying an additional 95,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 192,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 22.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 865,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 156,796 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

