Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PTGX opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,891. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,383,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 186,218 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 274,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

