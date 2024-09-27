PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Sells £62,486.10 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers sold 69,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21), for a total value of £62,486.10 ($83,671.80).
PZ Cussons Trading Up 4.9 %
PZC opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £395.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.31. PZ Cussons plc has a 1-year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 159 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
PZ Cussons Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.03%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,857.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PZ Cussons
PZ Cussons Company Profile
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PZ Cussons
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.