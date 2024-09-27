PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Sells £62,486.10 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers sold 69,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21), for a total value of £62,486.10 ($83,671.80).

PZ Cussons Trading Up 4.9 %

PZC opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £395.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.31. PZ Cussons plc has a 1-year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 159 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.03%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,857.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.74) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.