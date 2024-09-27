Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Boosted by Zacks Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALGT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $85.91.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,959,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 139.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 174.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

