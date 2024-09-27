Q2 2026 Earnings Forecast for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Issued By Zacks Research

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2026 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

ALV opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 96.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117,060 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,715,000 after purchasing an additional 402,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

