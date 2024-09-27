Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Issued By Zacks Research

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

