Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Issued By B. Riley

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

GDEN stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $938.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 132.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,486,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 846,269 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2,745.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 176,720 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 78.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

